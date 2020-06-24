Some Manchester United fans react to Luke Shaw display v Sheffield United

Some Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Luke Shaw against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The England International left-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Red Devils won 3-0.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old former Southampton left-back played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 94.5%, won two headers, took 110 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made one tackle and five clearances.

Some United fans were not impressed with the display produced by Shaw against the Blades and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Luke Shaw is horrific going forward — Dylan (@dylannMUFC) June 24, 2020

Passing to Shaw? You may as well kick it into the empty seats. #MUNSHU #MUFC — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gareth_Utd) June 24, 2020

When I see Shaw play it's almost like he's pretending to make some sort of effort lool #MUFC — Anthony 🌉 (@Anthony90707) June 24, 2020

Shaw off Williams on please. He hasn’t played terribly but I just like Williams. Shaw does alway look like he has a mistake in him tho #MUFC — Pitty (@Tim_P29) June 24, 2020

United need a left back who can defend. Luke Shaw is not it! Sheffield keep attacking down our left because that clown is almost always out of position. #MUFC #MUNSHU — SeepsMazi (@MazSips) June 24, 2020

Shaw still our weak point #MUFC — Jude okolo (@j_nokolo) June 24, 2020

Saw him eating burger!😂 — Anuj (@anujr_12) June 24, 2020

As much as I like Luke Shaw I think we need a new left back for next season #mufc — Tejinder Bansal (@TJ81983) June 24, 2020

Luke shaw has zero positioning #MUFC — Ayo (@ThatTokenKid) June 24, 2020

No one in the team can consistently pass properly. Luke shaw there running half the length of the pitch and passing it to the opposition #mufc — time lord (@gallifrey24) June 24, 2020

Top-four chances

Anthony Martial was the star of the show for United on Wednesday evening, as the France international forward scored all the three goals against the Blades.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 matches, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

United are certainly very much in the race to finish in the Champions League places this season.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they take on Norwich City away from home in the sixth round of the FA Cup.