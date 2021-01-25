Some Manchester United fans hail Marcus Rashford’s display vs Liverpool

A section of Manchester United fans on Twitter have praised the performance of Marcus Rashford during the club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday.

The England international has generally excelled against the Reds at home (three goals in the last three games) and he continued the fine run with a goal and an assist.





The 23-year-old delivered an inch-perfect cross-field ball in the opening half which put Mason Greenwood clear on goal to score the equaliser.

Shortly after the interval, the roles were reversed as Greenwood turned provider for Rashford, who gave United the lead on the counter-attack.

Rhy Williams’ missed interception allowed Rashford to go one-on-one with Alisson and he calmly slotted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes definitely grabbed most of the headlines with his splendid match-winning free-kick off the bench, but some fans have also reserved their praise for Rashford.

Twitter Reactions:

Class on and off the pitch 👏👏 @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/3NS5ck69u9 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 24, 2021

A lot better watch today than that 0-0 last week! Rashford looked superb #GGMU #MUFC #MUFC_FAMILY — Jack 🔰 (@AllThingsMUFC2) January 24, 2021

Get in. Brilliant win for @ManUtd. Always great to beat Liverpool. Rashford was unplayable today and Luke Shaw was fantastic. #MUFC — Robbie Stewart (@robbiestewart29) January 24, 2021

Man of the match for me @MarcusRashford the pace and control down that left wing was incredible, so glad to see you get your well deserved goal after such an amazing assist, all the best 🙂 — Ben O'Connell (@BenOCon68465493) January 24, 2021

Rashford is the best winger in the world ♥️🔥 — KOJO BANKZ 🇬🇭 (@KoJo_Bankz99) January 24, 2021

Rashford has missed some clear-cut chances this term, but has still had a top season in all competitions with 15 goals and 10 assists from 31 appearances.

With four minutes left in normal time, the forward was substituted with an apparent knee injury and he went straight down the tunnel.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the player will undergo a scan and hopefully, there is nothing serious and he can return to action as soon as possible.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com