Some Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita display against Brighton

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Naby Keita against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

Keita was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Brighton away from home at the American Express Community Stadium this evening.

The 25-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for 61 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side – who have already clinched the league title this season – won 3-1.

According to WhoScored, the Guinea international played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 86.2%, took 43 touches, attempted three dribbles, made two tackles, one interception and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, Keita has made six starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The central midfielder has also scored one goal in four Champions League matches and played twice in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Keita against Brighton and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Keita’s performance shows again why we’d be mad to move for Thiago (as good as he is). He’s such a classy & unique player. Use the funds on a forward – which is the crucial area we need to address this summer. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) July 8, 2020

Hendo, Fabinho and Keita is our best current midfield 3 for sure. Creativity, leadership and defensive solidity. — Ben₂₉🌹(At 🏠) (@GiniLFC) July 8, 2020

Salah what a goal!!! What a header! #lfc #ynwa best player next to Keita tonight — @Eldrick4uall (@eldrick4uall) July 8, 2020

Liverpool midfield has fallen apart since Keita has gone off #LFC — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) July 8, 2020

Keita is a baller. — Tumilara 💕 LFC 🏆 (@bandy56) July 8, 2020

Naby keita is class #BHALIV — #hashtag LFC (@hashtagtsweets) July 8, 2020

Keita was quality — … (@LFC922) July 8, 2020

The difference keita brings is massive he’s so key to us attacking and breaking down teams this is why we need thiago to rotate or play together we have no creator to swap with keita — JVD® (@02JP_LFC) July 8, 2020

#lfc Keita best player on the park tonight and hooked. Wijnaldum poor and still on. — Declan Flynn (@flynn_dec) July 8, 2020