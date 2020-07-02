Some Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez display against Manchester City

By
David Jones
-

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joe Gomez against Manchester City on Thursday evening.

Gomez was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium.


The 23-year-old central defender started the match and was taken off at the half-time interval, as the Citizens hammered the Reds, who won the league title last week.

The defender was at fault for two of the three goals that Liverpool conceded in the first half and had one of his worst games of the season.

According to WhoScored, against City on Thursday evening, the England international had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, took 49 touches, and made one tackle.

So far this season, the youngster has made 15 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Gomez has also played 511 minutes in the Champions League, twice in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Gomez against Pep Guardiola’s City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments: