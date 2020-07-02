Some Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez display against Manchester City

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joe Gomez against Manchester City on Thursday evening.

Gomez was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against City away from home at the Etihad Stadium.





The 23-year-old central defender started the match and was taken off at the half-time interval, as the Citizens hammered the Reds, who won the league title last week.

The defender was at fault for two of the three goals that Liverpool conceded in the first half and had one of his worst games of the season.

According to WhoScored, against City on Thursday evening, the England international had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, took 49 touches, and made one tackle.

So far this season, the youngster has made 15 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Gomez has also played 511 minutes in the Champions League, twice in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Gomez against Pep Guardiola’s City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Credit to City to take full advantage of #LFC lack of sharpness. Gomez and Robbo looks really poor. So too the midfield. But nonetheless, we’re champions! Couldn’t careless. Haha — fiqjat at 🏡 🏆 (@fiqjat) July 2, 2020

People laughed at me when I said Gomez < Matip. I’ve never seen Matip get turned by a defender. — Furqan (@FurqanMiah) July 2, 2020

What happened to Gomez?

Injury??

With Fab in defence there’s only really Hendo’s industry in MF & nothing else !

Hope @LFC remember reinforcements are desperately needed — Ally Kahani (@RedFan1965) July 2, 2020

Gomez done. Bench for the next game — Officially Won the 🏆 (@Lpool_5843) July 2, 2020

Fortunately Mane, Robbo and Gomez all waited for the League to be won before dropping their worst performances of the season… #LFC — AshleyLFC (@_AshleyG_) July 2, 2020

Gomez Out! 😡 — MARIO (@Mariomarrua) July 2, 2020

Couldn't get much worse for Gomez. At fault for first 2 goals and player involved was Sterling then getting subbed at half-time #LFC #MCILIV — Sir Hendo LFC* 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@LFCSirHendo) July 2, 2020

This evening……the role of Dejan Lovren will be played by Joe Gomez #LFC https://t.co/mTmJztmUSF — Gareth Jones (@geedeejay) July 2, 2020