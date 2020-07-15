Some Leeds United fans react to Brentford win tonight

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the win for Brentford against Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Brentford have got the better of Preston 1-0 at Griffin Park in the Championship this evening.





Ollie Watkins’s goal as early as the fourth minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The result means that Brentford remain third in the Championship table with 81 points from 44 matches, just a point behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds are at the top of the standings with 84 points from 43 matches and have a game in hand.

That match is against bottom side Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

Leeds need just four points from their final three matches to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, had Brentford drawn or lost this evening, then the West Yorkshire outfit would have needed to just better their result tomorrow against Barnsley to ascertain their spot in the Championship top two.

Some Leeds fans have given their reaction to the win for Brentford this evening and to the performance of central defender Pontus Jansson, who joined the Bees from the Whites in the summer of 2019.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

We needed 3 points tomorrow regardless. Nothing has changed. No favours. Come on Leeds! #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) July 15, 2020

keep our heads up nothings changed 4 points from 3 games we got this @LUFC #MOT — Harry Cunningham (@Harry10404) July 15, 2020

Never mind Brentford we just need the win tomorrow #LUFC — Tom Henton (@tomhenton_) July 15, 2020

Wishful thinking more than anything else for Preston getting a result today. Still, the chance to get promoted at Derby is a decent thought 😏 #lufc — Nathan H 🇪🇺 (@nathlufc23) July 15, 2020

Come on #lufc always been about us and what we do. I’ve never seen teams make so easy for another team so consistently — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) July 15, 2020

THREE GAMES

FOUR POINTS Over to us. #LUFC — LUFC Lewis (@LewisDeighton17) July 15, 2020

On a real positive Leeds fans; I’ve worked out it’s impossible for us to meet Brentford in the play offs 👍🏻 #lufc — Craig (@Roobers74) July 15, 2020

Preston look spent. Back on our own now I suspect. #lufc — Matt (@_mattf7) July 15, 2020

Get your act together please for LUFC… just a goal thats all we ask — Regan Taylor (@officialRegan21) July 15, 2020

Good job we're getting maximum points isn't it 😬 #lufc — Regan (@rgnhnds) July 15, 2020

Jansson’s taken a lot on board working with Marcelo for a year…🤷🏻‍♂️🤔#justsaying #lufc — I❤️Klich💙💛RIP@WACCOE (@dskimcbski) July 15, 2020

Preston – Jansson looks pretty decent for Brentford – I think #lufc should sign him when we go up 🤓 — dom (@orapadiamond) July 15, 2020

I really struggle to see what Pontus Jansson learned from Bielsa. #LUFC — Robert Kjønås (@RobertKjonaas) July 15, 2020

No point Preston even trying to score a set piece, jansson and pinnock will win every single header — Blake (@LUFCBlake) July 15, 2020

Me watching Jansson head every corner and cross away… pic.twitter.com/mmVyMUCG65 — James (@JamesLUFC) July 15, 2020

I swear Jansson never loses a header — Blake (@LUFCBlake) July 15, 2020

Can you aim for a total of 9 points from next 3 games please? pic.twitter.com/iC8hLjyz4h — Kev (@Coolvibescouk) July 15, 2020

Is it asking too much for a Preston equaliser? #PNE #LUFC — Richard Simpson (@RichardSimo71) July 15, 2020