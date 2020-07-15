Some Leeds United fans react to Brentford win tonight

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the win for Brentford against Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Brentford have got the better of Preston 1-0 at Griffin Park in the Championship this evening.


Ollie Watkins’s goal as early as the fourth minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The result means that Brentford remain third in the Championship table with 81 points from 44 matches, just a point behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds are at the top of the standings with 84 points from 43 matches and have a game in hand.

That match is against bottom side Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

Leeds need just four points from their final three matches to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, had Brentford drawn or lost this evening, then the West Yorkshire outfit would have needed to just better their result tomorrow against Barnsley to ascertain their spot in the Championship top two.

Some Leeds fans have given their reaction to the win for Brentford this evening and to the performance of central defender Pontus Jansson, who joined the Bees from the Whites in the summer of 2019.

