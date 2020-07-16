Some Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s substitution of Jack Harrison

David Jones
Some Leeds United fans on Twitter were bemused by head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to take off Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison against Barnsley.

Harrison, who joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit City in the summer of 2019, was in action for the Whites against Barnsley on Thursday evening.


The 23-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started the Championship match and played for 61 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-21 international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 64.3%, took 50 touches, attempted four dribbles, made one clearance, and put in 11 crosses.

Some Leeds fans were confused by Bielsa’s decision to take off Harrison, as shown below.

Automatic promotion

The win against Barnsley means that Leeds are just a point away from clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit have not played in the top flight of English football since 2004, and over the years, they had become also-rans in the Championship.

Having finished third in the league table last season, the Whites will be determined to get the job done this time around.

Leeds’s next game in the Championship is against Derby County on Sunday.