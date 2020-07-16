Some Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s substitution of Jack Harrison

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter were bemused by head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to take off Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison against Barnsley.

Harrison, who joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit City in the summer of 2019, was in action for the Whites against Barnsley on Thursday evening.





The 23-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, started the Championship match and played for 61 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-21 international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 64.3%, took 50 touches, attempted four dribbles, made one clearance, and put in 11 crosses.

Some Leeds fans were confused by Bielsa’s decision to take off Harrison, as shown below.

If this isn’t the most bizarre sub of the year then I don’t know what is — Christopher 🕴 (@CM4892) July 16, 2020

Why oh why did you take Harrison off — Darlo Dave💛 LUFC💙 #ScumMedia (@50Pagga) July 16, 2020

bad idea taking harrison off. barnsley are all over us, they’ve had so many chances and they’re always on the ball. just goes to show! #lufc — 𝐴𝑚𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑒 𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝑎 𝑠𝑖𝑚𝑝 (@tonylopezfansx) July 16, 2020

We are not doing well at all . Struijk for Harrison was a wierd one . But then again I'm not a football manager #lufc — Longthorne90 (@longthorne90) July 16, 2020

Bielsa why have you swapped out Jack Harrison 😭😭 #lufc — Jackie Daytona ᵇˡᵐ (@wokestofscrolls) July 16, 2020

Harrison has been poor, not surprised with that substitution #lufc #mot — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) July 16, 2020

Strange one. Harrison has done OK #lufc — Paul 💙💛🇪🇺 (@pauljchambers) July 16, 2020

Struijk for Harrison is the kind of substitute only a genius could understand. 😂#LUFC — Diddlysquat2.0 (@rikko71) July 16, 2020

Harrison off Struijk on

WTF #lufc — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) July 16, 2020

Harrison off 😐 what — Austin LUFC Pillay (@Austin4evaLEEDS) July 16, 2020

Hate the negativity, why arent we going for the jugular, grab the game by the scruff of the neck, if we try and protect a 1-0 lead all this time…you may aswell announce that equaliser now. — Troy Candy (@willtobeweird) July 16, 2020

Automatic promotion

The win against Barnsley means that Leeds are just a point away from clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit have not played in the top flight of English football since 2004, and over the years, they had become also-rans in the Championship.

Having finished third in the league table last season, the Whites will be determined to get the job done this time around.

Leeds’s next game in the Championship is against Derby County on Sunday.