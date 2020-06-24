Some Everton fans react to Tom Davies display against Norwich

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tom Davies against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Davies was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road.





The 21-year-old central midfielder started the match, but the youngster was substituted at the half-time interval, as the Toffees went on to win 1-0.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international had a pass accuracy of 65.2%, won one header, and took 25 touches.

So far this season, Davies has made 16 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central midfielder made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Some Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Davies and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Seems Ancelotti saw the same thing many did….Davies was not up to the task today. Good to replace him with Siggy! #EvertonFC #COYB #efc #Everton — zillaG (@zillaG) June 24, 2020

Tom Davies has made Sigurdsson look like Pirlo here 😂 #EFC — Local Stuntman (@SCOA22) June 24, 2020

How people want Sigurdsson out the club when we still have Davies is beyond me…. — Adam (@efc_adam1) June 24, 2020

Loan him out a season — 《Dyl》 (@dylefcdavies) June 24, 2020

@Everton #efc I think Tom Davies under Ancellotti needs to go he’s a mid to bottom of the league player.Had soooooo many chances — Paul Lightley (@PaulLightley) June 24, 2020

Seems Ancelotti saw the same thing many did….Davies was not up to the task today. Good to replace him with Siggy! #EvertonFC #COYB #efc #Everton — zillaG (@zillaG) June 24, 2020

Ps tom davies isnt good enough — The Vagrant (@VagrantEFC) June 24, 2020

Tom Davies is not good enough for Tranmere never mind us — Ian (@Ian_efc81) June 24, 2020

Both Gomes and Davies are having shockers here. We badly need a CM #NOREVE #EFC — Phil McNamara (@Phil_McNamara) June 24, 2020

Improvement needed

Davies is a very good central midfielder, but he is quite young and is still developing as a footballer.

The Englishman is inconsistent, and it is clear that there is room for improvement.

Perhaps working under a world-class manager such as Carlo Ancelotti, he will improve and get better in the coming years.