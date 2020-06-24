Some Everton fans react to Tom Davies display against Norwich

David Jones
Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tom Davies against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Davies was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road.


The 21-year-old central midfielder started the match, but the youngster was substituted at the half-time interval, as the Toffees went on to win 1-0.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international had a pass accuracy of 65.2%, won one header, and took 25 touches.

So far this season, Davies has made 16 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central midfielder made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Some Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Davies and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Improvement needed

Davies is a very good central midfielder, but he is quite young and is still developing as a footballer.

The Englishman is inconsistent, and it is clear that there is room for improvement.

Perhaps working under a world-class manager such as Carlo Ancelotti, he will improve and get better in the coming years.