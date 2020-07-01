Some Everton fans react to Andre Gomes display against Leicester

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andre Gomes against Leicester City.

Gomes was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Leicester at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.





The Portugal international central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Toffees won 2-1.

According to WhoScored, against the Foxes, the 26-year-old has a pass accuracy of 80%, won one header, took 40 touches, attempted one dribble, made three tackles and one interception, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the former Barcelona midfielder as made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

Some Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Gomes against Leicester on Wednesday evening and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Cement in fans favourite Andre Gomes boots again. Awful. — Alan Collins (@EFCCollins11) July 1, 2020

Gomes is sooooooooo slow #EFC — Local Stuntman (@SCOA22) July 1, 2020

Gomes drifting in and out of concentration here — Danny (@Danny_EFC6) July 1, 2020

Gomes and Iwobi are gonna stop every attack we try to make with their decision making — Paul O'Brien (@paul69efc) July 1, 2020

Good first half.. siggs best he’s been this season,Gomes not in the game, Gordon playing with confidence..iwobi…being iwobi 💩 — ben h. (@hoddyEFC) July 1, 2020

Gomes needs to step up his passing #efc — Michael Blackhurst (@blackhurst92) July 1, 2020

Gomes needs to wake up — James Brown (@JamesBrownEFC) July 1, 2020

Need to get Gomes off at half time. Looks slow and can’t pass. Been invisible this half. #EFC — Julie (@JulieHob1878) July 1, 2020

Gomes needs to come off so out ouf touch since the restart — 🇮🇹Don Carlo (@CarlosBluesEFC) July 1, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening, hosts Everton had 34% of the possession, took seven shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leicester had 66% of the possession, took 15 shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.