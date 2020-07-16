Some Everton fans react to Alex Iwobi display against Aston Villa

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Iwobi against Aston Villa on Thursday evening.

Iwobi was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Villa at Goodison Park.





The 24-year-old former Arsenal winger started match and played for 62 minutes when he was taken off for Theo Walcott.

According to WhoScored, the Nigeria international took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 86.7%, took 44 touches, made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and put in six crosses.

Some Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Iwobi against Villa on Thursday evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

He only creates chances for the other team. Needs to be the first out the door — EvertonBlues (@EvertonBlues_) July 16, 2020

Bernard and Iwobi has to be the worst set of wide players in the Premier League #EFC #EVEAVL — Himanshu Dhingra (@HD_07) July 16, 2020

Oh how exciting and game changing, Walcott coming on for Iwobi ……… said nobody ever — Jay (@EFC_JP) July 16, 2020

Gordon and Walcott on for Bernard and Iwobi, who were both rubbish again. Forgot Reina was in goal for Villa. Can we send Andy Johnson on instead? #EFC #EVEAVL — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) July 16, 2020

Unpopular opinion

Bolasie > Iwobi #EFC — احمد دغيم 🇪🇬 (@ADoghem) July 16, 2020

First order of business @Everton get rid of Iwobi and Bernard Fraggelrock 😢💙 #EFC #Brutal — MGL (@Marty_Logue) July 16, 2020

Didn't Silva say Iwobi had been scouted for ages before his signing? Find that harder to believe by the game. Seems an incredibly knee-jerk decision after not being able to get Zaha. #EFC #EVEAVL https://t.co/Kkn2GMsvuh — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) July 16, 2020

Iwobi is the most one footed player I’ve seen — Jacob (@jpd_efc) July 16, 2020

Need to improve

Iwobi joined Everton from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The winger has failed to make a massive impact at the Gunners and has proven to be inconsistent.

While there is no doubt that the winger has a lot of quality, he does need to make better decisions on the pitch and also add more consistency to his game.

According to WhoScored, the winger has made 19 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.