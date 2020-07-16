Some Everton fans react to Alex Iwobi display against Aston Villa

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Iwobi against Aston Villa on Thursday evening.

Iwobi was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Villa at Goodison Park.


The 24-year-old former Arsenal winger started match and played for 62 minutes when he was taken off for Theo Walcott.

According to WhoScored, the Nigeria international took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 86.7%, took 44 touches, made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and put in six crosses.

Some Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Iwobi against Villa on Thursday evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

Need to improve

Iwobi joined Everton from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The winger has failed to make a massive impact at the Gunners and has proven to be inconsistent.

While there is no doubt that the winger has a lot of quality, he does need to make better decisions on the pitch and also add more consistency to his game.

According to WhoScored, the winger has made 19 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.