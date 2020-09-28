Some Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish display tonight

Some Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Grealish against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this evening.

Grealish, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, started for Villa against Fulham in London this evening.





The England international scored the opening goal after just four minutes and was a constant problem for the home team’s defence throughout his time on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, Grealish took three shots of which one ended in goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 74.3%, took 64 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made four tackles and one interception.

Some Villa fans were impressed with the display produced by Grealish and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Grealish is rapid, because he’s so good in other areas his pace is overlooked #avfc — Josh 🦁 (@Joshtrich1) September 28, 2020

Fulham remind me of us last season. Some nice play but defensively naive. We look a lot better this season. Watkins running channels, mcGinn back and Grealish even better #avfc #utv — British Bedouin (@wanderlove110) September 28, 2020

Grealish > McGinn > Hourihane GOAL

Things you absolutly love to see #AVFC — Colin Cahalane (@ColinCahalane) September 28, 2020

Can see the panic of defenders whenever Grealish picks the ball up around the penalty area #AVFC — Jimmy G (@jim_dargie_darg) September 28, 2020

Gareth better be watching the Grealish masterclass 👀😍 #avfc — The Villa Vision 🦁 (@TheVillaVision) September 28, 2020

Jack Grealish is off the leash today. Absolute baller #avfc #FULAVL — Scott James Cooper (@ScottieCoops) September 28, 2020

Grealish is a different gravy ain’t he!!! UTV! — Andy Greene (@Greeneythegr8) September 28, 2020

Strong start to the season

Villa narrowly avoided the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of last season, and many will expect Dean Smith’s side to fight for survival again in the Premier League this season.

However, the Villans have started the season strongly. Having won 1-0 against Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game, they got the better of Bristol City 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, and now they have eased past Fulham in the league.