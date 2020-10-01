Some Aston Villa fans react to Henri Lansbury display tonight

Some Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Henri Lansbury against Stoke City at home on Thursday evening.

Lansbury was in action for Villa in their Carabao Cup tie against Stoke at Villa Park this evening.





The former Nottingham Forest midfielder started the fourth-round tie and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the home team lost 1-0, with Sam Vokes scoring the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old midfielder took two shots which were not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 72.7%, won two headers, took 83 touches, attempted one dribble, and put in one cross.

Some Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lansbury and have strongly criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

He’s been terrible. Missed a sitter and given the ball away all night — Fash Vaziri (@fashthebash) October 1, 2020

Hause, El Ghazi and Lansbury have been woeful #AVFC — The AVFC Faithful 🦁 (@AVFCFaithful_) October 1, 2020

Pull Lansbury off PLEASE Dean Smith #AVFC — Daniel Raza (@RazaJourno) October 1, 2020

Can we release Lansbury at HT. — The Religion – AVFC 🦁 (@AVFC_Religion) October 1, 2020

Lansbury and heading — Joe (@JoeyBoggy) October 1, 2020

Him and ELG have been terrible. — Craig T-L 🦁 (@MrDelDante) October 1, 2020

Lansbury should walk home at half time, and not come back. What an embarrassing signing #AVFC — The 12th Man🕺🏻 (@VillaRidders09) October 1, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Villa Park on Thursday evening, hosts Villa had 62% of the possession, took 17 shots of which five were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Stoke had 38% of the possession, took 12 shots of three were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.