Some Arsenal fans praise Cedric Soares’ performance vs Southampton

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter have praised the performance of Cedric Soares during the club’s 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese started at left-back for the second game running after Kieran Tierney was ruled out for the clash with a minor calf problem.





Soares did not have the best of games distribution wise with only 24 of his 43 passes finding his teammates on the pitch.

However, he was defensively solid winning five of his seven ground duels alongside three tackles, two clearances and one interception.

Elsewhere, the 29-year-old also impressed with his movement in the final third of the pitch and was largely responsible for creating the club’s third goal.

Soares delivered a stunning cross-field ball for Bukayo Saka, who thereafter put the ball on a plate for Alexandre Lacazette to make it 3-1 for the Gunners.

Soares, who is formerly from Southampton, has now impressed in back-to-back league games, having previously registered an assist against Newcastle United.

This has definitely pleased a selection of Gunners fans and here are some reactions on Twitter following the game.

Cedric was excellent 👌 👏 👍 🙌 — AndyG1966 (@ArseNal196646) January 26, 2021

Great performance Cedric won’t get man of the match but he played so good,for me when tierney is back Cedric slots straight in at right back got the 3 points in the bag onto the big one #COYG #Arsenal #AFC — Tommo Callander (@Only1Tommo96) January 26, 2021

Cedric masterclass. — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) January 26, 2021

Cedric worked hard all game.. https://t.co/1J3OheRvPM — Gift Basi Les (@Gift_Les) January 26, 2021

Brilliant goal! What a ball by Cedric. He's hit a few of them. Saka superb as usual. Laca in the right place. Quality! #AFC — Grovesy (@Grov_esy) January 26, 2021

It is unclear whether Tierney will be available for Saturday’s clash against Manchester United and Cedric could continue as the makeshift left-back.

Should the Scot return, it will be interesting to see whether Mikel Arteta shifts Cedric to the right-back position ahead of Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners moved into the top half of the table by beating the Saints. They are now eighth in the standings, five points behind the Champions League places.

