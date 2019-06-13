Solskjaer’s first Man United signing James discusses ”surreal” move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea.
The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, to become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing at Old Trafford.
James, a graduate of the Swansea academy, scored five goals in 38 appearances during an impressive 2018-19 campaign with the Championship side.
Speaking to MUTV, James had this to say:
“For me, surreal really to be part of this massive club. As a kid I think everyone grows up saying ‘I want to play for Manchester United’ and here I am today saying that. For me, I never thought I’d play against them, nevermind play for them so yeah I can’t wait to get started.”
“We’ve got a massive fan base here and to be part of that is amazing. Playing in the Premier League is going to be a big test for me and it’s one I think I’m ready for.”
James is expected to be the first of several summer transfer signings for Manchester United as Solskjaer looks to rebuild the squad and improve them to challenge for the top four again next season.
Top targets include Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, with Sean Longstaff from Newcastle, James Maddison from Leicester City and Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain also linked with the Manchester club.
Players linked to but unlikely to join Manchester United this summer include Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – who is deemed to be an injury risk, Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) who is expected to join Barcelona or PSG and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, whose price tag has deterred United in the past as well.