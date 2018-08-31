Rangers hoping to sign Dominic Solanke on loan from Liverpool

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is still hopeful of bringing Dominic Solanke to the Ibrox club before Friday’s deadline.
The Reds striker, who is on £20k-per-week wages at Merseyside, had been linked with a move to the Gers earlier this summer but the deal didn’t materialise.
The Daily Record reported on their transfer live blog (30th August, 08:39 am) that the Liverpool striker could be allowed to leave the club before Friday’s deadline.
Rangers haven’t given up on the hope to sign the striker, with the Daily Star (31 August, page 42), reporting that Gerrard is still hopeful of bringing him to Ibrox before Friday’s deadline.
Gerrard has added Kyle Lafferty and Umar Sadiq from Hearts and Roma respectively to his squad, but Solanke will be a terrific addition for the club.
The 20-year-old is behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Anfield. His temporary future at the club depends on whether Liverpool manage to offload Divock Origi.
If the Reds fail to offload Origi before Friday’s deadline, Solanke will be allowed to leave on loan.
Ahead of the Old Firm derby, if Rangers can land him on loan, it will generate a huge level of excitement among the fans. It will also represent the club’s statement of intent that they mean serious business with Gerrard at the helm.