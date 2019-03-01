Sol Bamba lavishes praise on Everton’s Calvert-Lewin

Everton picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a vital win for Marco Silva’s team.
The Toffees were desperate for a win heading into the game and Silva will be delighted with his side’s performance.
However, the Everton manager wasn’t the only one impressed with Everton players.
Cardiff City star Sol Bamba has lavished praise on the Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The defender praised the youngster’s movement and vocal approach during the game.
He said to Sky Sports (via HITC): “Never played against him. The first time [on Tuesday], he’s very good. His movement is good. He was vocal as well. When he didn’t receive the ball, he was shouting to the midfield player to make sure they find him. I think he’s a good young, English player.”
Calvert-Lewin has had his fair share of criticism this season but he was excellent against Cardiff. He will be delighted with these comments and he will look to build on this strong performance now.
It will be interesting to see if he can help Everton finish in the top seven this season.
The Toffees are lacking in cutting edge up front and if Calvert-Lewin manages to play at this level, it would be a huge boost for Marco Silva and Everton.