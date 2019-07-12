Social media team of West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini tweets about Sebastien Haller

West Ham United are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, and a £36 million deal is reportedly nearing completion.
The Frenchman is also on the radar of Manchester United as they reckon he can be the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku should the Belgian leave for Inter Milan.
Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini want a consistent and quality striker to lead his attack next season as he targets the Europa League places, and while it is unknown if the Chilean indeed has Haller on his radar, his social media team approves of the move for the Bundesliga ace.
Sebastien Haller stats are really good!! He is a good player and i think he woulf be a perfect fit for @Ing_Pellegrini ‘s @WestHamUtd .
He can score but he also assist. Good aerial game and technique with the ball.#westham #haller pic.twitter.com/mcaZlgSPB3
— EFootball (@EFootballapp) July 12, 2019
The EFootball team manages Pellegrini’s Twitter account, and that they reckon Haller will be a great addition to the Hammers’ squad with their Tweet – something they haven’t done with other targets – speaks volumes.
The former France youth international can further develop his game under a brilliant tactician such as the West Ham boss, and should he hit the ground running at the London Stadium if a move is sealed, he could soon be giving Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps a selection headache ahead of Euros 2020.