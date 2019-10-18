Snodgrass has uncertain future at West Ham, Pellegrini treatment to blame

Robert Snodgrass recently announced his retirement from international football, but the 32-year-old may find his club career at a crossroads after struggling for playing time this season.
Snodgrass has been short of appearances at West Ham United and finds himself being used sparingly by Manuel Pellegrini. The midfielder has an uncertain future, but it remains to be seen if he’d be sold in January.
The former Scotland international has made just four Premier League appearances, racking up 144 minutes of playing time. He’s found himself behind Felipe Anderson and Andrii Yarmolenko in the pecking order.
Snodgrass picked up 34 minutes in West Ham’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City (August 10) and 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion (August 17). Since then, he’s amassed only 20 minutes of league football.
The midfielder has been an unused substitute in three of West Ham’s last four games and hasn’t been too effective when called upon either – Snodgrass’s last goal for the Hammers came against Fulham on December 15, 2018.
His contract still has two years to run, but Snodgrass could be on his way out of West Ham sooner if he remains on the periphery. Time will tell.
