Smith says Adomah ‘has a knock’ and ‘is a worry’ for QPR clash

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says Albert Adomah “has a knock” and “is a worry” for Friday’s Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers. The 30-year-old was withdrawn in the 50th minute of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich City and could sit out the Villans’ upcoming clash at Loftus Road.
As per Birmingham Live, Smith said: “Albert has a knock on his knee. It was a knee on knee. He hobbled out. It was a blow, that one, because I thought he was giving their full-back some real trouble. Albert would probably be a worry (for Friday).”
It’s a blow for Villa, as Adomah was a key player last season. The Ghanaian international scored and created 19 goals in 39 Championship games in 2017/18, but he hasn’t managed to replicate such performances this time round. He’s failed to score in 12 league appearances and hasn’t played a full 90 minutes once.
Adomah does frequently play for Villa, but he’s consistently brought off when starting in games and has been on the bench a lot of times this season. The winger provides pace and power while being adept at one-on-one situations. He showed a real eye for goals last season but has been impotent this time out.
His absence is bad news for Villa against Queens Park Rangers, but Smith isn’t without other options who can bring a threat in attack – Jonathan Kodjia and Yannick Bolasie could be in line to start on Friday.
Stats from Transfermarkt.