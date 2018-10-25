Smith says Abraham ‘got a kick in the head’ but ‘will be fine’ for QPR clash

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith revealed Tammy Abraham “got a kick in the head” but “will be fine” for Friday’s Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers. The 21-year-old joined the Midlands outfit on a season-long loan from Chelsea at the end of August and has been in decent form this campaign, scoring four goals in eight league games.
He played 54 minutes against Norwich City in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat before being withdrawn for Scott Hogan. Abraham had scored in his last three Championship appearances prior to his blank against the Canaries and should be able to redeem himself when villa travel to Loftus Road for a meeting with an in-form QPR side.
Smith is confident of having his best striker in the starting line-up despite him being hit in the head against Norwich. Abraham has only missed one league game since joining the Villa, and as per Birmingham Live, Smith said on the Chelsea loanee: “Tammy got a kick in the head. I am sure Tammy will be fine for Friday.”
Villa have had an indifferent start to the season, dropping points in 10 of their 14 Championship games played. They’re currently 16th in the table and have picked up just one win in their last six.
