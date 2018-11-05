Smith reveals if he’s happy with Bolasie’s response to being dropped

Dean Smith has been full of praise for Yannick Bolasie, admitting the on-loan Aston Villa winger “looked powerful, quick and strong” against Bolton Wanderers on Friday.
Villa picked up all three points at home to the Trotters to end their two-game run of defeats in the Championship. Bolasie, who was previously dropped by Smith against Norwich, was introduced in the second half and did well.
As per Birmingham Live, Smith said: “I am really pleased with how he’s responded. I thought he was a real threat when he came on against Bolton. He looked powerful. He looked quick. He looked strong.
“He looked a bag full of tricks. That’s what I remember of him. I thought he did that when he came off the bench against QPR, too. It’s pleasing we have someone of that quality who’s getting better and better.”
Bolasie joined Villa on a season-long loan from Everton in August and has gone on to make nine appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. He was left out of the matchday squad entirely on October 23 after a poor showing against Swansea City but has responded perfectly.
The 29-year-old has been reduced to substitute appearances at Villa after his previous injury blow at Everton, but he’s sure to find himself in the starting lineup soon enough if he can continue to impress.
Bolasie is one of many talented attackers in the squad – Jonathan Kodjia, Tammy Abraham, Scott Hogan, Jack Grealish and Anwar El Ghazi – so he has stiff competition for game time. All he can do is take Smith’s advice on board and put it into practice on the pitch.
