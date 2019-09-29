Smith must sell Kalinic in January

Lovre Kalinic has an uncertain future at Aston Villa after falling down the pecking order under Dean Smith and should be moved on in January. The 29-year-old finds himself behind Tom Heaton, Jed Steer & Orjan Nyland and hasn’t played a single minute of football this season.
Kalinic has not even been at Villa for a year, having joined from KAA Gent in January, but he’s on the periphery and will need to leave to get regular playing time. Once a regular between the sticks in the Croatian national team, Kalinic is now second-choice under Zlatko Dalić.
At Villa this season, Heaton is first-choice and has made X Premier League appearances, Steer is second-choice and has made two EFL Cup appearances and Nyland is third-choice has made the squad twice in the EFL Cup while featuring for the u23s.
Where Kalinic could go in January remains to be seen, however. Villa paid £7m for the 29-year-old and want £5m of that money back. Given he’s shipped 15 goals in eight appearances, while struggling with injuries, Kalinic might not generate a lot of interest.
Time will tell if any club makes an official approach, but Smith should try to get him off the books in the new year.
Stats from Transfermarkt.