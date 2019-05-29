Smith has two big problems with McCormack

Ross McCormack could be on his way out of Aston Villa after struggling for form and playing time, but his new wage-rise and ankle injury may stop Dean Smith getting the ball rolling. Since joining Villa from Fulham in 2016, the 32-year-old has made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.
McCormack’s last outing in a Villa shirt came against Middlesbrough on September 19, 2017 and his last goal was back in December 2016. He had a high-profile fallout with former manager Steve Bruce and was criticised for being divisive in the dressing room.
The Scotland international cost £12m and has spent more time out on loan than he has at Villa Park – Nottingham Forest (January 31, 2017 – May 31, 2017), Melbourne City (September 29, 2017), Central Coast September 20, 2018 – January 5, 2019 and Motherwell (January 5, 2019 – May 20, 2019).
Dean Smith will no doubt want to offload the striker and reinvest the money into new signings this summer, but he’s been met with two large obstacles. Villa’s promotion to the Premier League has led to Ross McCormack receiving a substantial payrise to £70k-per-week which is likely to put off suitors making an approach.
McCormack’s current condition won’t help matters either as the centre-forward has been out of action since February with an ankle injury. The 32-year-old has one more year on his deal at Villa Park and could well stay for the entirety if Smith fails to sell him this summer.
