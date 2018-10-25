Smith explains why Bolasie missed Villa’s meeting with Norwich

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith revealed why Yannick Bolasie missed out of Tuesday’s Championship clash with Norwich City, saying the winger was left at home because he “could do some strength work” to ensure he’s fully fit for Friday’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers, reports Birmingham Live.
Villa came unstuck at Carrow Road, losing 2-1 to City, but could put things right with a performance at Loftus Road. Smith hopes the Everton loanee will work hard in training to get him back in time to face the Hoops, saying: “I felt Yannick could do some strength work back at the training ground and get himself ready for Friday.”
Bolasie joined Villa on a season-long loan from Everton and has gone on to make seven appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. The 29-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in his debut season for Everton (2016/17) and return during the second-half of last season to make a total of 17 appearances across the board.
The DR Congo international has been a regular for Villa this season but isn’t quite 100%, so Smith took the decision upon himself to keep Bolasie out of the squad, with a view to introducing him later this week. Villa will have a tough task to get a result against QPR, as the London outfit are coming off the back of three wins and a draw from their last four.
Stats from Transfermarkt.