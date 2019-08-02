Blog Competitions English Premier League Smith could sell Bree before transfer window shuts

James Bree could have an uncertain future at Aston Villa after struggling for form and playing time. The 21-year-old has spent two-and-a-half years at Villa Park since his move from Barnsley, making 28 appearances in all competitions, but he may find himself low down the pecking order in 2019/20.

Dean Smith has Frederic Guilbert and Ahmed Elmohamady at right-back and could grant Bree a departure rather than let him sit on the bench or rot in the reserves. The £23k-per-week man has never managed to establish himself in the West Midlands and was loaned out to Ipswich Town last season to get first-team football.

Guilbert was signed in January and immediately loaned back to SM Caen. He impressed in Ligue 1 and has continued such fine form during Villa’s pre-season campaign. Ahmed Elmohamady was a regular for much of the 2018/19 season and was retained by Smith over Alan Hutton. He’s likely to provide backup to Guilbert.

There’s less than a week remaining of the summer transfer window, so Smith doesn’t have a lot of time to find Bree a suitor. The 21-year-old was previously linked with Leeds United but nothing came of the rumours. Time will tell where he ends up next.

