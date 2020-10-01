Slavia Prague president Jaroslav Tvrdik has confirmed on Twitter that right-back Vladimir Coufal is set to join West Ham United in a £5.5 million deal.

BREAKING: Slavia Prague president confirms that Vladimir Coufal is set to join West Ham for €6m. Medical will take place in London tomorrow. https://t.co/ZnAeXb2JKU pic.twitter.com/5k2MdzMU7C — #GSBOUT West Ham News (@whufc_news) September 30, 2020

Podekoval jsem obrovskemu bojovnikovi a srdcarovi Vladimirovi Coufalovi za jeho skvele pusobeni ve Slavii. Na zaklade uzavrene smlouvy prestupuje do WHU. Podminkou prestupu je zdravotni prohlidka zitra v Londyne. Cena transferu je 6 milionu euro. Vlado, at se ti v PL dari! ❤️👏✊ — Jaroslav Tvrdik (@JaroslavTvrdik) September 30, 2020

“I thanked the huge warrior and heartfelt Vladimir Coufal for his excellent work in Slavia. He transfers to WHU on the basis of a concluded contract. The condition of the transfer is a medical examination tomorrow in London. The transfer price is 6 million euros. Vlado, let them give you PL!.”





The 28-year-old will be reuniting with his fellow Czech Republic international and former Slavia teammate Tomas Soucek at the London Stadium.

Coufal is expected to fly in today for his medical ahead of a move that could be sealed before the end of the week.

West Ham currently have Ben Johnson as their only available option at right-back after Ryan Fredericks picked up an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been keen to sign another right-back following the departures of Jeremy Ngakia and Pablo Zabaleta last season, and he has now gotten his man in Coufal.

The defender has scored seven goals in 81 games for his side over the last two campaigns, helping them win back-to-back league titles, and his Champions League experience and quality will come handy at West Ham.