Slaven Bilic urges West Ham United fans to be behind the team amid the club’s relegation battle

West Ham United are out of the F.A Cup following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of English Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Slaven Bilic’s side ended the match with 10 men and did put in a resolute performance, and David Moyes’ men had no answer despite playing against the visitors’ second-string team.
West Ham lacked quality and they have a lot of work to do if they don’t want to end up swapping divisions with West Brom at the end of the season.
Baggies boss Bilic believes his former club have what it takes to retain their Premier League status, though, and he has urged the fans to support them.
“David can do that,” the West Brom manager told The Guardian when asked what West Ham’s survival chances are.
“The players have to do it. They have done it before and they have to do it now.
“Now what is very important is the crowd recognise the situation, be behind the team and be behind the club.”
West Ham are currently in 17th position in the table, level on points with Bournemouth (18th) and Watford (19th) ahead of Liverpool’s midweek visit.
They have won just six Premier League games and lost 12, and could end up playing in the Championship next term if their form doesn’t improve sooner rather than later.
The fans have to back them at this point, though, despite the board’s inadequacies, and their support could go a long in helping to keep their team up.
How the West Ham fans react to the recent disappointments could end up being the difference between which division their team will be playing next term.