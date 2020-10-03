Slavan Bilic confirms West Brom’s interest in Karlan Grant and Islam Slimani

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club are looking to sign Karlan Grant and Islam Slimani from Huddersfield Town and Leicester City respectively.

The Baggies have fared impressively in an attacking point of view since their return to the top-flight this term and they have netted five goals from three matches.





Despite this, Bilic is keen on adding more firepower and the Baggies are looking into potential season-long loan deals for Grant and Slimani.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s league clash at Southampton, Bilic acknowledged that the duo are on the club’s radar.

“I’m respectful to the clubs and I’m respectful to my players here,” He told.

“But the rumours are true, they are two that are on our list. Very quality players of course.”

Grant had a superb 2019/2020 Championship campaign with Huddersfield Town, where he contributed 19 goals and four assists from 43 outings.

He managed to catch the eye playing in both the left-wing and centre-forward roles and he is now said to be eyeing a bigger challenge elsewhere.

Hence, he has not featured for the Terriers this term and he is likely to head for the exit door before the domestic transfer window closes on October 16.

Meanwhile, Slimani has returned to Leicester after a successful loan stint at AS Monaco, where he bagged nine goals and seven assists from 17 games.

Unlike Grant, the Baggies don’t have much time to negotiate for the Algerian with the international transfer window concluding at 5pm on Monday.

Premier League clubs are only permitted to trade with EFL sides during the domestic-only window later this month.

It will be interesting to see whether the Baggies hierarchy can land either or both of their targets in the coming days.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com