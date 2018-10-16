Slater says Arzani made an “obvious error” in joining the Hoops

Robbie Slater believes Daniel Arzani made an “obvious error” in joining Celtic on loan.
The 19-year-old made the switch from Manchester City over the summer, in a deal that would last two years. However, Arzani’s lack of playing time under Brendan Rodgers threatens to see him return to Manchester in January, and Slater didn’t mince his words.
As per the Daily Record, Slater said: “It was an obvious error to take him there. After doing what he did at the World Cup he needed to go somewhere and play regularly. Clearly, Brendan Rodgers won’t be starting him any time soon. Something’s gone wrong – very, very wrong there.”
The 19-year-old joined Man City from their parent club Melbourne City in August 2018 and was immediately loaned out.
Rodgers hasn’t given Arzani a minute of playing time this season, however, with the likes of Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes and Lewis Morgan being ahead of him in the pecking order.
It’s hard to see the Australian international spend the season at Parkhead if he continues to be overlooked at Celtic. Rodgers’ has an abundance of attacking options and doesn’t even consider Arzani good enough to make his matchday squad.
The left-winger still has time to force his way into the starting lineup given it’s early on into the new season, but his exile under Rodgers may be enough of a clue about his chances.
