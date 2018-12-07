Blog Competitions League One Skybet League One preview

7 December, 2018 Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Featured, Football Betting, General Football News, League One, Portsmouth, Sunderland


A look at this weekend’s fixtures in Skybet League One. Including current betting odds. 

Featured matches

Portsmouth v Southend United

Portsmouth will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of league one as they welcome Southend United to Fratton Park. Pompey are currently four points clear at the top of the table, whilst The Shrimpers currently lie 14th. Tom Naylor is set to return from injury for The Chimes, but Dion Donuhue and David Wheeler remain sidelined.

Southend have long-term absentees Ben Coker, Tom Hopper, and Harry Kyprianou all ruled out for the season. Worryingly, Simon Cox is also a doubt with a knee problem.

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Second placed Sunderland travel to Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley. The Mackems will be hoping to close the gap on the leaders as they go in search of bouncing back up into The Championship at first time of asking. Chris Maguire is expected to return for Sunderland, but Lee Cattermole is likely to miss out despite resuming training this week following a foot injury that has kept him out for  Six-weeks.

Blackpool v Charlton Athletic

The Valiants in 6th, travel to Blackpool in 8th, in a what should be a tight affair at Bloomfield Road.  The Addicks have won five, and drawn one of their last six. Blackpool recently saw a three match winning streak come to an end with defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

Walsall v Coventry City

13th placed Walsall entertain Coventry City in 9th, in a West Midlands derby at the Bescot Stadium. Both clubs will want to put November behind them. Neither registered a league victory during the month.

Full fixture list

All games kick off at 3pm(GMT)

Odds courtesy of Skybet

Wimbledon v Rochdale

Home 6/4  – Draw11/5  – Away 9/5

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Home 19/10 – Draw 12/5 – Away 13/10

Blackpool v Sunderland

Home 6/4- – Draw 11/5 – Away 9/5

Bristol Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Home 15/8 – Draw 23/10 – Away 7/5

Burton Albion v Shrewsbury

Home 6/5 – Draw  23/10  – Away 11/5

Luton Town v Fleetwood Town

Home 1/2 – Draw 16/5 – Away 5/1

Peterborough United v Oxford United

Home 1/1 – Draw 5/2 – Away 5/2

Plymouth Argyle v Bradford City

Home 13/10 – Draw- 5/2 – Away 19/10

Portsmouth v Southend United

Home 4/6 – Draw 11/4 – Away 4/1

Scunthorpe United v Gillingham

Home 23/20 – Draw 5/2 – Away 21/10

Walsall v Coventry City

Home 13/8 – Draw 23/10 –  Away 8/5

Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley

Home 3/1 – Draw 13/5 – Away 17/20

