Skybet League One preview

A look at this weekend’s fixtures in Skybet League One. Including current betting odds.
Featured matches
Portsmouth v Southend United
Portsmouth will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of league one as they welcome Southend United to Fratton Park. Pompey are currently four points clear at the top of the table, whilst The Shrimpers currently lie 14th. Tom Naylor is set to return from injury for The Chimes, but Dion Donuhue and David Wheeler remain sidelined.
Southend have long-term absentees Ben Coker, Tom Hopper, and Harry Kyprianou all ruled out for the season. Worryingly, Simon Cox is also a doubt with a knee problem.
Accrington Stanley v Sunderland
Second placed Sunderland travel to Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley. The Mackems will be hoping to close the gap on the leaders as they go in search of bouncing back up into The Championship at first time of asking. Chris Maguire is expected to return for Sunderland, but Lee Cattermole is likely to miss out despite resuming training this week following a foot injury that has kept him out for Six-weeks.
Blackpool v Charlton Athletic
The Valiants in 6th, travel to Blackpool in 8th, in a what should be a tight affair at Bloomfield Road. The Addicks have won five, and drawn one of their last six. Blackpool recently saw a three match winning streak come to an end with defeat at Doncaster Rovers.
Walsall v Coventry City
13th placed Walsall entertain Coventry City in 9th, in a West Midlands derby at the Bescot Stadium. Both clubs will want to put November behind them. Neither registered a league victory during the month.
Full fixture list
All games kick off at 3pm(GMT)
Odds courtesy of Skybet
Wimbledon v Rochdale
Home 6/4 – Draw11/5 – Away 9/5
Accrington Stanley v Sunderland
Home 19/10 – Draw 12/5 – Away 13/10
Home 6/4- – Draw 11/5 – Away 9/5
Bristol Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Home 15/8 – Draw 23/10 – Away 7/5
Burton Albion v Shrewsbury
Home 6/5 – Draw 23/10 – Away 11/5
Luton Town v Fleetwood Town
Home 1/2 – Draw 16/5 – Away 5/1
Peterborough United v Oxford United
Home 1/1 – Draw 5/2 – Away 5/2
Plymouth Argyle v Bradford City
Home 13/10 – Draw- 5/2 – Away 19/10
Portsmouth v Southend United
Home 4/6 – Draw 11/4 – Away 4/1
Scunthorpe United v Gillingham
Home 23/20 – Draw 5/2 – Away 21/10
Walsall v Coventry City
Home 13/8 – Draw 23/10 – Away 8/5
Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley
Home 3/1 – Draw 13/5 – Away 17/20