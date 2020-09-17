Sky Sports: Tottenham complete deal for both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon

This could turn out to be a massive transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur as they are close to securing double deals for Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Angelo Mangiante, both the players are on the verge of completing their moves to Tottenham from Real Madrid. He has updated the status of the potential moves in four words – “The deal is done.”





According to reports from The Guardian, Spurs are hoping to complete the signing of Bale before the end of the week.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Wales Sport on Wednesday that talks over a move were “slowly progressing”.

Spurs will sign Bale on a season-long loan, although Madrid were initially keen to offload the Welsh winger permanently. The north London club are unwilling to break their wage structure for Bale, and an understanding has been reached where Madrid will pay part of Bale’s wages, which amount to a basic of about £600,000 a week.

It has been claimed that Bale is waiting in Madrid for the green light to fly to London to sign the contract at Spurs.

Tottenham are also close to signing Reguilon from Madrid in a £27.6m deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, paperwork has been signed and the player will be in London to undergo his medical shortly.