Sky Sports pundits pick Grealish in their PL XI outside the top six

Sky Sports pundits have picked their best Premier League eleven outside of the top six teams this season.
Joleon Lescott and John Hartson have picked a side that could challenge the top teams in the league.
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has found a place in the eleven ahead of the likes of Dele Alli and Mesut Ozil.
❌ – Dele Alli
❌ – Mesut Ozil
✅ – “We went for Jack Grealish.”
The Villa star has been in fantastic form this season and it is no surprise that the Sky Sports pundits have picked him in their side.
Dean Smith’s side have been heavily reliant on him all season and they will need him to deliver once again when the season resumes.
Aston Villa are in the relegation battle and they will be desperate to beat the drop. Grealish will be instrumental to their safety.
The non-top six eleven also comprises of Pope, Aarons, Cahill, Egan, Rose, Zaha, Capoue, McNeill, Aubameyang and Ings.
Some of the choices might not go down too well with the fans. For example, Danny Rose has been very poor this season.
If he makes the cut, the likes of Alli, Son and others should be able to get into the team as well. The same can be said about some of the Arsenal players.