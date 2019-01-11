Sky Sports pundit says Mauricio Pochettino should stick with Tottenham

Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier believes Mauricio Pochettino should ignore the advances of Manchester United and stay at Tottenham.
The former Southampton man was answering the question of whether the Argentine should consider taking the job at Old Trafford? In response, Le Tissier had no doubt what he thinks Pochettino should do. He told Sky Sports:
“Given the two decisions I made in my career, I would stick with Spurs. In terms of job security, he is better off staying at Spurs. He will get away with having a poor spell and getting the sack at Tottenham whereas at Man Utd he would not.”
Le Tissier added his thoughts on the pressure that comes with taking on a bigger job…
“I am sure he would have a bigger transfer budget but with that comes a lot more pressure as well as the quicker people expect you to be successful. You have much less time in the job if you do not get it right straight away.”
Pochettino is favourite to land the job next summer when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rein as caretaker manager comes to an end.
Pochettino is now in his fifth season with the north London club. Although the 46-year-old is yet to secure silverware, he has turned Spurs into serious contenders.
A 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final first-leg win against Chelsea leaves Spurs just ninety minutes away from a Wembley final. It would be Pochettino’s second final as Spurs boss. His first was in the final of the same competition, a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in 2015.
What the former Espanyol boss has achieved isn’t just measured by trophies. Since his arrival from Southampton, Pochettino has overhauled the squad, putting faith in young talent. England have benefited at International due to the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Ali, Eric Dier, and Danny Rose all making their mark by playing regularly for their club.
It will difficult for the former Argentina international to turn down a job of the magnitude of managing Manchester United. However, a desire to finish what he started, may well be enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham long-term. Le Tissier echoed these sentiments by saying:
“I am sure he would want to win a trophy before moving on and I would like to think that he feels what he has done there deserves a trophy. He will have a good crack at that.”