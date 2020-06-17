The World Trade Organization released a report that ruled that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was behind pirate satellite TV beoutQ yesterday, and there have been plenty of reactions about how it affects the Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover bid of Newcastle United.

Sky Sports’ Pete Graves reckons the Newcastle takeover will still very much go through given what he knows about the test, and he took to Twitter to comment on what he makes of the WTO report:

My personal opinion. And please, I'm not an expert in these matters. I'm really just a football and sports man. This has all turned into politics. That said, I'd say the #nufc takeover looks far more likely to pass PL tests than fail? From what I understand about the test. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤞🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/KevDb10E05 — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) June 16, 2020

Human rights groups, beIN Sports and other parties against the Newcastle takeover will definitely be further energized by the WTO ruling, and giving the green light for the deal will be harder for the Premier League to do right now.

The would-be owners already answered initial detailed questions before the Premier League sent them another raft of questions last weekend, and they could keep getting more questions until the issue is either resolved or they give up trying to buy Newcastle.