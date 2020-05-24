Sky Sports’ Keith Downie comments on Newcastle United links with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

According to Express, Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer with their £300 million takeover edging closer.

The would-be Magpies owners want to make to marquee signings post-takeover as they look to turn the club to a Premier League powerhouse, and a few top additions to the squad are expected when the next transfer window opens.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on the Juve star, while a return to River Plate is also on the cards.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has commented on the reports linking Higuain with a move to St. James’ Park, further expatiating on it thus on Twitter:

AKA. Gonzalo Higuain’s agent wants Newcastle to know his client wants a move to SJP as he expects them to be very wealthy soon. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 24, 2020

Higuain, 32, spent the second half of last term on loan at Chelsea, scoring five goals in 19 appearances before returning to Turin.

The Blues refused to activate an option to extend his loan for another season as he clearly didn’t impress.

It remains to be seen if the Argentine striker can still cut it at the top of the game after scoring just eight times in 33 games since the beginning of the season, and Newcastle will be taking a huge gamble bringing him back to the English top-flight.

Higuain was a top striker in his heyday, though, emerging as the Serie A Top-scorer in 2015-16 after netting a record-setting 36 goals in 35 games, and Newcastle could do with such a quality finisher post-takeover.