Sky Sports: Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is on his way to London for West Ham medical

According to Sky Sports, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is on his way to London for West Ham United medical after a £45 million deal was struck.
The Hammers want a new striker to lead their line next season after Marko Arnautovic left for China, and have chosen the Frenchman for the job.
The 25-year-old impressed for the Bundesliga outfit last term, netting 19 goals in 39 games across all competitions, and was identified by Manchester United as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku if the Belgian striker leaves for Internazionale.
Haller’s agents met with West Ham last week to finalize a deal, and he was finally convinced to join the London Stadium outfit having been keen to wait to see if offers from clubs who have qualified for next season’s Champions League would come for him.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini and the rest of the squad are currently in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy, and the former France youth international could be linking up with them in earnest as pre-season preparations get into full flow.
Frankfurt have since confirmed Haller’s potential exit on their Twitter handle, and the West Ham move is expected to be sealed in the coming hours.
The striker is set to become the Hammers’ most expensive signing, with his fees more than the £36 million the club paid Lazio for the services of Brazilian international Felipe Anderson last summer.