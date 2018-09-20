‘Situation is complicated’ – Cech admits his Arsenal future is uncertain

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted his future is uncertain at the Emirates Stadium. The 36-year-old is out of contract next summer and isn’t close to agreeing a new deal. Bernd Leno was signed from Bayer Leverkusen as competition for Cech this summer, putting an expiration date on the Czech international’s stay – something the goalkeeper admitted to Sky Sports.
He said: “I’m in the last year of the contract so I guess it depends on my performances, the way I play and the way I stay fit throughout the season, then we’ll see what happens next. When you bring players in you do that to improve the squad and to make it competitive and Bernd is here, trains every day and tries to get his spot which keeps everyone on their toes.”
“I have to work hard not only to make sure the manager picks me for the weekend but as well that he sticks with me. The goalkeeper situation is complicated as only one can play so the competition is bigger. At the moment I’ve been playing, and I try to do my best and hope the manager is happy with my performances.”
Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 and has gone on to make 122 appearances in all competitions, keeping 45 clean sheets. He’s been a regular between the sticks under former manager Arsene Wenger and new boss Unai Emery, but his place in the starting eleven could be at risk if his form dips – Leno will be waiting in the wings to take his spot.
With Cech turning 37 at the end of the season (May 2019) and being unlikely to be offered a new deal, his time at Arsenal could be up. The Gunners will welcome back David Ospina back from his Napoli loan spell next summer, and they will have Emi Martinez to provide competition in goal too, so Arsenal can survive without Cech should his deal run down next year.
Stats from Transfermarkt.