Sir Alex Ferguson raves about Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson

Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has showered heaps of praise on Scotland duo Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson.

Ferguson has hailed Tierney as “absolutely fantastic”, as he comments on Scotland’s Euro 2020 chances.

The 23-year-old left-back, who joined the Gunners from Celtic, has been simply superb for the north London club this season. He is arguably one of the most consistent players for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta often praising his leadership qualities.

Tierney has been outstanding for Scotland as well and has helped his country reach the Euro 2020 finals. He is currently out injured.

Initially, it was feared that the former Celtic star could miss out for the rest of the season, but it seems he is expected to be back shortly.

“I look at the midfield players and I think they are as good as anyone, players playing in England. And Tierney has been fantastic at Arsenal, absolutely fantastic,” said Ferguson as quoted by The Metro.

Ferguson has also reserved praise for Liverpool’s world-class left-back Andy Robertson.

The 27-year-old joined the Anfield club from Hull City four years ago, and his success story is an inspiration for every footballer.

Robertson has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s side and has been an integral part of the Reds squad that won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup over the past few years.

His energy, pace, decision making, crossing ability, and work ethics have made him one of the best left-backs in the world.

Ferguson has suggested that Robertson is an unbelievable player, and expects him to shine for Scotland in the Euros.

He added: “Robertson the last two years at Liverpool has been unbelievable.”

In other news, Arsenal and Liverpool will need to pay around £40m to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.