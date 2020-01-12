Sims could leave Southampton after 9 years

Josh Sims could be on his way out of Southampton after falling out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl, potentially ending a nine-year stay at St Mary’s. The 22-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements this season and was loaned out to New York Red Bulls (8 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist) as a result.
Sims joined Southampton’s academy in 2011 and has risen through the youth ranks to the first-team. He’s gone on to make 27 appearances in all competitions at senior level, the last of which came in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town (May 12, 2019).
The former England u20 international isn’t up to the levels required to stay at Southampton, hence his loan move to Reading (August 20, 2018 – January 7, 2019) and Red Bulls (August 7, 2019 – December 31, 2019), but it remains to be seen what will happen in January.
Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Sims and may have to battle Huddersfield Town & Red Bulls for his signature this month. The calibre of clubs interested in the wide-midfielder highlights his current level, so Southampton aren’t likely to stand in his way of a departure.
Stats from Transfermarkt.