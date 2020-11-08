Simon Jordan sends message to Leeds United fans after Crystal Palace result

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has reminded Leeds United fans on Twitter what he recently said about their team and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Earlier this month, Jordan said on talkSPORT that he does not rate Leeds head coach Bielsa as highly as some others do.





The former Palace owner added that he was not surprised to see the Whites suffer a heavy defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Last Monday, Leeds went down 4-1 to Leicester at Elland Road in the league.

Jordan has now taken to Twitter to remind Leeds fans what he said about the team following the West Yorkshire club’s defeat at the hands of Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds, who won automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, lost 4-1 to Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the league.

To all #lufc fans that piled in because I dared make the observation below ….#CRYLEE …… ooops 4-1 or more to the point …. in ur face 💩🤡 https://t.co/dmmA6U4KnP — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) November 7, 2020

Give Marcelo Bielsa some credit

Bielsa is a very good manager who is already a legend at Leeds, having guided the team back to the Premier League after 16 years away from the top flight of English football.

It must be noted that the current Leeds team is not exactly brimming with world-class players and are not going to challenge for the European places.

The Whites’ main objective this season is likely to be to avoid relegation, and given their performances against Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa, the fans should be optimistic.

Bielsa has improved a lot of the players during his time at Leeds, such as Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, and the Argentine will find a way to avoid another scenario where his side concede four goals in a match.