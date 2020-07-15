Simon Donnelly wants Manchester City’s David Silva at Celtic

Simon Donnelly has suggested on Twitter Manchester City attacking midfielder David Silva as a potential transfer target for Celtic.

The former Celtic and Scotland international star believes that Spaniard would be a brilliant addition to the Glasgow giants for the next two seasons.





Donnelly stated his wish while responding to Trevor Sinclair’s post on Twitter about Silva.

Sinclair praised the 34-year-old midfielder on Twitter while watching him in action for City against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The former Valencia star scored in the sixth minute and had a very good game, as Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-1.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News in May, Silva will leave City at the end of the season, and Donnelly wants him at Celtic.

Celtic for a couple of seasons 😊 — Simon Donnelly (@SimonDonnelly13) July 15, 2020

Unlikely Celtic transfer

It is hard to see Silva move to Celtic in the summer transfer window even on a free transfer.

Wages would be an issue, and there is also the small matter of the Spaniard still being good enough to play in a top domestic league in Europe.

During his time at City so far, the Spaniard has won the Premier League title four times and the FA Cup twice.