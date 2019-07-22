Silva should sell Martina after recent comments

Cuco Martina could be on his way out of Everton this summer after falling down the pecking order under Marco Silva. The 29-year-old found himself on the periphery last season and spent 2018/19 on loan at Stoke City (August 17, 2018 – January 30, 2019) & Feyenoord Rotterdam (January 31, 2019 – June 30, 2019) as a result.
Despite a lack of right-backs in the first-team, Silva isn’t considering Martina to provide cover for Seamus Coleman next season. Jonjoe Kenny has joined Schalke 04 on a season-long loan, and the Everton manager says he would prefer to sign a replacement.
Silva said to Liverpool Echo: “In this moment, and since Jonjoe went on loan to Schalke, it has been a position we want strengthen. You cannot go through a tough competition like the Premier League with just Seamus Coleman. We are really, really happy with Seamus, he finished last season on a very good level but, of course, we have to sign a right-back also.”
It doesn’t bode well for Martina that his manager has completely forgotten about him and likely means he’ll be offloaded. The £35k-per-week defender joined Everton from Southampton in July 2017 and has made 28 appearances in all competitions. He was a regular in his debut season at Goodison Park but now finds himself surplus to requirements.
Martina will be out of contract in 2020 and looks unlikely to be handed a new deal, so Silva has no choice but to cash in. If Everton can make back some of the £3.6m spent on wages, they should consider themselves fortunate.
Stats from Transfermarkt.