Silva says the connection between Everton players and fans is getting stronger all the time

Everton head into the 15th league game of the campaign in seventh place in the table following six wins, four draws and four losses so far in 2018-19.
The Toffees can get their fifth successive home win this season in Wednesday night clash with Newcastle United at Goodison Park, and manager Marco Silva will hope his men can respond after weekend’s unfortunate 1-0 loss to Liverpool.
The home crowd will surely get behind the players tonight after an impressive showing at Anfield, and Silva believes the connection between the fans and his side will continue to grow stronger going forward.
“This confidence we are seeing between our players and our fans, this connection is getting stronger all the time,” the Portuguese told Everton’s official website.
“That is the most important thing I have felt since the beginning of the season.
“With the big work of our players and all of us, it is something we are achieving more and more.”
Everton aim to finish in top six this season and also establish themselves as one of the bigwigs going forward.
From the look of things, the Merseyside outfit are moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch, and the fans continue to show their massive support towards the cause.
Silva will be keen to keep entertaining the fans with his brand of football and getting the desired result, and should things continue to go this way, Goodison Park could soon become a fortress in the Premier League.
That could be a great foundation Everton can build on as they look to become a big side on a permanent basis.