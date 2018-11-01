Silva has fitness worry to McCarthy ahead of Everton’s clash with Brighton

Everton manager Marco Silva has one fitness worry ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, with James McCarthy doubtful for the weekend fixture. The 27-year-old has been out of action all season due to his double leg break but is on the recovery trail and could make his return in November.
McCarthy broke his leg back in January 2018 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season after making just six appearances in all competitions. The midfielder had only just recovered from a knee injury and hamstring problem before having to spend months on the sidelines as his leg healed. His wait to play could be over, however.
The former Celtic, Hamilton and Wigan Athletic player was back running in early August and it was expected that he’s be in the matchday squad for a Premier League fixture by now. McCarthy won’t be in line to start against Brighton on Saturday, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies being ahead of him in the pecking order, but Silva may name him in the squad with a view to easing him back into Premier League football.
All information taken from Transfermarkt, PhysioRoom, Premier Injuries and Fantasy Football Scout