Should Rangers bring Billy Gilmour back to Ibrox on loan?

Glasgow Rangers were powerless to prevent Billy Gilmour from leaving Ibrox when Premier League giants came calling in the summer of 2017.
The 17-year-old midfielder was considered one of the brightest talents in the Gers academy and big things were expected of him at the Ibrox club.
However, he chose Chelsea instead. And as it is with hundreds of talented youngsters who fail to cut their teeth in at Chelsea, Gilmour probably is going through the same experience.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Gilmour is eyeing a loan move from Chelsea as he bids to make breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.
He is yet to have a chance in the Blues first team. The youngster wants to take his development a step further by getting some first-team football, and he is in the process of choosing the right club.
Currently 29 players are out on loan, including Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.
Should Rangers bring him back on loan in January?
It is clearly evident that he won’t get any chance to get into the Chelsea first team for at least two to three years. Rangers can sign a long term loan deal, similar to what Celtic did with Patrick Roberts, and give him the exposure he needs.
Celtic signed Roberts on a long term loan deal from Manchester City, and it turned out to be a great success. He helped the Bhoys win trophies and the club in return helped him grow as well.
Although Steven Gerrard has assembled a very good squad, they surely can find room for the highly-rated Gilmour.