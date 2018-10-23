Should Newcastle join Southampton in the race to sign Leandro Trossard?

According to reports from Calciomercato, Southampton are interested in signing Leandro Trossard in January.
The 23-year-old is a highly rated left-winger and has been one of the in-form players in the Belgian League. He has scored 15 goals already this season, and his creativity and goal scoring ability from the flanks should be an asset for any team.
With that in mind, should Newcastle United be interested in signing the Belgian winger during the winter transfer window?
The Magpies find themselves at the bottom of the table with just two points from nine games. While Rafael Benitez tries to make his team defensively organised, it is the lack of cutting edge up front that is becoming a serious headache for him.
Kenedy, who impressed last season, has been a shadowy figure thus far during his second spell at the club on loan. While signing a striker is a top priority, Benitez still requires creativity in the attacking third.
Benitez’s side has managed only six goals this season. Trossard, who has a fantastic scoring record, could be an excellent option for them in January.