Should Everton join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Gabriel Barbosa?

One area where Marco Silva should look to invest in the January transfer window is the strike department. The Everton boss has bolstered the attacking department in the summer by adding players like Richarlison and Bernard, and now he must bring in a solid striker to add further quality and depth to the side.
Silva has the likes of Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Oumar Niasse at his disposal, but neither of them have proved to be a prolific goal scorer. Both Tosun and Calvert-Lewin have scored two goals each, while Niasse has managed less than 50 minutes of Premier League football.
With that in mind, should the Toffees join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Gabriel Barbosa?
According to reports from UOL, Palace have made contact with the representatives of Barbosa, who has rediscovered his goal scoring form at Santos.
Following his meteoric rise at Santos for which he earned the nickname ‘Gabigol’, Inter Milan took a gamble on him paying £29.5 million for his signature. However, he struggled badly during his time in Europe, managing only one goal for the Nerazzurri, and further playing just 13 minutes of league football during his brief loan spell at Benfica.
Upon returning to Santos on loan, he has rediscovered his scoring touch, managing 23 goals in 45 games this season. He is a highly rated young talent, and probably needs a proper mentor to take his skills to the next level.
He is only 22, and could still fulfil the potential that everyone thought he would deliver. His signing would be a gamble, no doubt, but Silva can still afford to take a risk.