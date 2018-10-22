Should Crystal Palace join Everton in the race to sign Divock Origi?

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and hasn’t played a single game this season for the Reds. A move away from Anfield is inevitable.
ESPN reported that Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both keen on Origi, but Liverpool will demand more than £20million for the striker.
Should Crystal Palace join the race and try to sign Origi in January?
Former Palace defender Daniel Gabbidon has made a valid point after the Eagles lost 2-0 against Everton on Sunday that Roy Hodgson’s side are lacking a clinical finisher.
That is one area where Hodgson needs to bring in one good player who can take the goal scoring burden off Wilfried Zaha. The likes of Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Conor Wickham (who returned from a long injury lay-off) have failed to score regularly for Palace.
Can Origi be the solution? The 23-year-old is an excellent finisher and has showed flashes of brilliance for Liverpool since he joined the club. He has Premier League experience under his belt, and his return of 21 goals in 77 games for the Reds is really impressive.
Origi brings with him pace and good movement, and should be a smart signing for the Eagles. Hodgson can go back to his former club to take the player on loan in January, and then make the move permanent, if Origi shines at Selhurst Park.
The Belgian will be hungry to prove a point and would grab every opportunity that will come his way. In that way, Hodgson can bring the best out of him.
While Everton and Wolves are also interested, the Toffees probably should aim higher that signing Origi. He is good enough to score 10 goals in a season, and is just the type of player Palace need at the moment.