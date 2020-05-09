Shola Ameobi wants Newcastle owners to sort out Matty Longstaff’s future

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi has claimed that the new owners should look to sort out Matty Longstaff’s future as soon as the takeover is complete.
He said (quotes via Chronicle): “All the staff here want Matty to sign a contract. The likes of Matty is a product of Newcastle, it should be one of the top priorities should the new owners come in. We have to keep the players that we have. He should be a top priority. We need to lock him down for the future.”
The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. The 20-year-old is out of contract in June and a new deal has not been agreed yet.
Losing Longstaff for free this summer would be a huge mistake from Newcastle. The youngster is a prodigious talent and Newcastle would be missing out on a future star if they let him leave now.
The Magpies must look to keep talents like him at the club and build around them.
It will be interesting to see if the new owners manage to convince the player to stay.
There have been speculations surrounding Sean Longstaff’s future as well but he is not expected to leave this summer.
The new owners are expected to invest heavily into the playing staff once the takeover is complete. But they should look to ensure that they keep the key players as well. It would end up saving them millions.
An attractive wage package could just tempt Matty Longstaff into signing a long term deal with the club this summer.