Sheyi Ojo would be a superb signing for Celtic

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is expected to go out on loan this summer.
The 21-year-old wide man is one of the most talented young players at the club but he is not ready for the first team just yet.
A loan spell would be ideal for Ojo right now and Celtic should look to bring him in.
The Scottish giants are in desperate need of some pace and flair. Ojo could be a real star in the Scottish Championship.
During his cameos for Liverpool, the young winger has demonstrated his outstanding talent. However, he needs to play regularly in order to add consistency to his game and continue his development.
The Scottish league would be the ideal platform for him as it will allow him to shine without any added pressure.
Celtic were interested in signing Patrick Roberts this season but the Manchester City player left for Girona in the end. Ojo could be the ideal alternative for a massive bargain price.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have lacked the cutting edge in attack so far and Ojo would bring some much-needed unpredictability to the former Liverpool manager’s attacking unit.
It would be a masterstroke if Rodgers manages to pull it off. With his Liverpool connections, the loan deal should not be too difficult to pull off.