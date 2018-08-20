Sheyi Ojo would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are interested in signing the highly rated Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo.
According to Birmingham Mail, Steve Bruce wants to bring the 21-year-old winger on loan. The report adds that Liverpool are willing to send the player out on loan.
The Championship outfit wanted to sign Yannick Bolasie on loan but a deal has not materialised yet.
Ojo is one of the most talented young players at Liverpool and the Championship could be the ideal platform for him right now.
His devastating pace and flair would add a new dimension to Aston Villa’s attack.
Earlier this month, Bruce revealed that his side are lacking in wide options. Therefore, it is no surprise that they are eyeing up a move for the Liverpool winger.
Ojo is not ready to start for Liverpool just yet and therefore a loan move makes sense. He can continue his development with regular first-team football at Aston Villa.
It will be interesting to see if the deal goes through before the window closes at the end of this month.
The 21-year-old has the talent to make a big difference for Villa and signing him on a loan could certainly aid the Championship club’s promotion push.